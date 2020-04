Com’è diventata la figlia di Michael Jackson? È uguale a lui – FOTO

View this post on Instagram

it’s such a challenge for not just girls but everyone to feel comfortable in their own skin, living in this day and age. and even harder to feel pretty. or handsome. or beautiful. when i leave @riawna’s care at @ninezeroone, as well as the legends @chadwoodhair and @storyofmailife, i feel pretty. and that is something to really be grateful for. and i’m not saying you need makeup and full glam to feel pretty, most of you that follow me know i usually go make up free and only glam up for work and events.. but as a growing human who is learning to love herself, nay, be content with herself (babysteps), as well as someone with a platform, i find it hard and hypocritical to encourage confidence in you guys if i’m not confident myself. some days i am, some days i’m not. but i want to express extreme gratitude to riawna for always taking care of me, helping me feel comfortable, pretty, and confident. and a huge congratulations on your DECADE ANNIVERSARY!!♥️♥️