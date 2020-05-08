Lo scatto in cui una operatrice si prendeva cura di un orfano in un paese povero dell’Africa fece il giro del mondo. Il bambino salvato oggi è così.

Quattro anni fa Anja Ringgren Lovén, una donna di nazionalità danese che prestava volontariato in Africa, divenne famosa per uno scatto che commosse il mondo. In quella fotografia c’era un bambino salvato per fortuna successivamente.

Ma allora appariva completamente senza vestiti, e lei se ne stava prendendo cura. Il piccolo, chiamato Hope, stava ricevendo dell’acqua fresca da Anja. Lui aveva solamente 2 anni ed era rimasto orfano, e non perché i suoi genitori fossero morti ma perché quest’ultimi lo avevano volontariamente abbandonato al proprio destino. Anja lavorava nello specifico per un orfanotrofio e portò Hope con se. Decisa a rendere concreto il significato del nome di quel bambino. Hope vuol dire speranza. Speranza che lui potesse crescere in un contesto il più possibile vicino alla normalità.

Bambino salvato, il cambiamento è impressionate

Il piccolo appariva smorto, magrissimo, molto più rispetto al limite massimo tollerabile per un bambino della sua età. Ed Anja fu mossa a compassione. Ma in tutto questo tempo le cose sono cambiate, con Hope che finalmente ha intrapreso una strada tutto sommato felice. Adesso è cresciuto ed appare decisamente più in salute. La stessa Anja scrive sui suoi profili social personali quanto segue. “Sono diventata famosa per quella foto, ma non voglia condividerla. Voglio semmai farvi vedere come è diventato Hope e che aspetto ha oggi questo bambino salvato. È un ragazzino allegro, molto saggio, divertente e tanto bello. Adora studiare ed è sopravvissuto contro ogni parere”.

Oggi ama la scuola e cresce felice

Gli insegnanti del bimbo affermano che ama molto il calcio e stare con i suoi compagni di classe. Vive finalmente con la serenità che dovrebbe essere garantita ad ogni bimbo.