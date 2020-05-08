Lo scatto in cui una operatrice si prendeva cura di un orfano in un paese povero dell’Africa fece il giro del mondo. Il bambino salvato oggi è così.
Quattro anni fa Anja Ringgren Lovén, una donna di nazionalità danese che prestava volontariato in Africa, divenne famosa per uno scatto che commosse il mondo. In quella fotografia c’era un bambino salvato per fortuna successivamente.
Ma allora appariva completamente senza vestiti, e lei se ne stava prendendo cura. Il piccolo, chiamato Hope, stava ricevendo dell’acqua fresca da Anja. Lui aveva solamente 2 anni ed era rimasto orfano, e non perché i suoi genitori fossero morti ma perché quest’ultimi lo avevano volontariamente abbandonato al proprio destino. Anja lavorava nello specifico per un orfanotrofio e portò Hope con se. Decisa a rendere concreto il significato del nome di quel bambino. Hope vuol dire speranza. Speranza che lui potesse crescere in un contesto il più possibile vicino alla normalità.
Bambino salvato, il cambiamento è impressionate
Il piccolo appariva smorto, magrissimo, molto più rispetto al limite massimo tollerabile per un bambino della sua età. Ed Anja fu mossa a compassione. Ma in tutto questo tempo le cose sono cambiate, con Hope che finalmente ha intrapreso una strada tutto sommato felice. Adesso è cresciuto ed appare decisamente più in salute. La stessa Anja scrive sui suoi profili social personali quanto segue. “Sono diventata famosa per quella foto, ma non voglia condividerla. Voglio semmai farvi vedere come è diventato Hope e che aspetto ha oggi questo bambino salvato. È un ragazzino allegro, molto saggio, divertente e tanto bello. Adora studiare ed è sopravvissuto contro ogni parere”.
Oggi ama la scuola e cresce felice
Today is the 30 of January 2020, and today is exactly 4 years ago we rescued Hope. I think most people in the world has seen or heard about the famous picture of Hope and I, where I kneel down in front of his starving malnourished body to give him water. I don´t want to share the picture today. Instead I want to share pictures of Hope how he looks like today, 4 years after the rescue. A very strong, intelligent, funny and beautiful young boy who despite all odds, survived ! Hope has seen the famous picture of him and I many times. He will point at himself to say that it’s him on the picture, and then he will smile, as if he was proud. But I know it’s not about pride. Children are born with the ability to forgive. Children are born with no prejudices. It is when children are taught what to think and not how to think, we fail as a society. Do we raise Hope to hate his parents that abandoned him, accused him of being a witch and left him alone on the street to die ? No, ofcourse not. Superstition is caused by lack of structural education, extreme poverty, religious fanaticism and corruption. No society can develop if it’s people are deprived basic human rights such as access to education, health care and social protection. Education is the most powerful investment in a society and the greatest weapon against ignorance. Like all our 74 children, Hope goes to school every day. School is the foremost fountain of knowledge children can be exposed to. Despite his young age, and after 4 years in our care, Hope knows that hate is to great a burden to bear. All we need is love ❤️ As I have said many times before, Hope was not rescued by only me. Hope was rescued by @davidumem @nsidibeorok and I, and for 4 years now he has been loved, protected and cared for by all our staff and children at Land of Hope. Look at my Hopiiiiii 😍 Is he not just the most handsome boy in the world ? 😍 #hope #rescue #childrights #childrennotwitches #landofhope #education #socialprotection #healthcare #love #development #nigeria #humanity #africa #progress #enlightment #lovenothate #ignorance #humanrights #protection #childrenareourfuture
Gli insegnanti del bimbo affermano che ama molto il calcio e stare con i suoi compagni di classe. Vive finalmente con la serenità che dovrebbe essere garantita ad ogni bimbo.