Albano cancellato dalla foto di famiglia: crisi con il figlio Yari

View this post on Instagram

No More Words I wrote the music one summer day in 1989 while playing guitar in Torre Guaceto. My mother recognized it could be an interesting song and wrote the beautiful lyrics a while later. She recorded it and so did my sister Cristel. And so did my father in Italian with the title “Col Pensiero”. Here I perform it with my mother for the first time. ☝🏽 #55passinelsole #italy #roma #rominapower #albano