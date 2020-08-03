Beyoncé, il suo visual album un vero omaggio alla cultura black

Sulla piattaforma Disney+ è attualmente disponibile il film scritto e diretto da Beyoncé “Black is King”, che vuole essere molto più che un semplice visual album
Beyoncé sa come stupire il pubblico e neanche questa volta ha deluso le aspettative. Partita dall’idea di un visual album, la cantante ha dato vita a un film coinvolgente e a tratti emozionante all’insegna della musica. “Black Is King” ha voluto rappresentare un omaggio alla cultura black, portando sullo schermo costumi, usanze, paesaggi e soprattutto talenti chiamati a rappresentare l’Africa e gli afroamericani.
Un visual album ispirato al film Disney “Il Re Leone”
Era già stato precedentemente annunciato. Per “Black Is King” Beyoncé ha voluto ispirarsi al noto film Disney “Il Re Leone“. La cantante ha preso parte alla versione computerizzata del film d’animazione uscita nelle sale nel 2019 dando voce alla compagna di Simba, Nala. Ne ha inoltre curato la colonna sonora, pubblicando l’album “The Lion King – The Gift” del quale ha voluto rivisitare le canzoni dandoli una rappresentazione visiva. La storia di Simba viene riproposta seguendo la vita umana di un bambino che verrà trovato e accudito proprio da Beyoncé nei primi minuti del film.
Durante tutta la sua durata i brani musicali vengono intervallati da alcune citazioni tratte dal film Disney, come quella di Mufasa sul cerchio della vita. È stata proprio la cantante a dichiarare come volesse ispirare i più giovani a diventare un giorno “re o regina“, nel senso più metaforico del termine.
Un film che si basa infatti sulla ricerca della propria identità e sulla rappresentazione di essa. In un tripudio di colori, look, scenari naturali, danze e musica, “Black Is King” vede anche la partecipazione di alcune guest star d’eccezione. Primi fra tutti Jay-Z, marito della cantante, e i figli. Sarà tuttavia la primogenita Blue Ivy a conquistare la scena e il pubblico. A soli 8 anni la sua attitudine richiama già fortemente quella della madre. Ma non solo, presenti anche artisti e celebrità: da Naomi Campbell a Lupita Nyong’o, da Kelly Rowland a Pharell Williams.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
Alcune scene del film sono state girate in Sud Africa e nell’Africa Occidentale, mentre altre tra le città di Los Angeles, New York e Londra. Non si tratta del primo visual album realizzato da Beyoncé che aveva già dato vita a quello di “Lemonade” nel 2016. Tuttavia “Black Is King” rappresenta un progetto più ampio, forse anche per il messaggio che ha voluto trasmettere e l’omaggio a una comunità che oggi più che mai merita di essere celebrata. Il film è disponibile in streaming sulla piattaforma di Disney+.
