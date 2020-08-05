Megan Gale ha avuto successo in Italia negli anni’90, oggi ha 44 anni ed è ancora meravigliosa
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
✨WELCOMING IN A NEW YEAR AND A NEW DECADE ✨ I know a lot of people are reflecting today as is common on New Years Eve but especially as it’s the end of a decade and we’re entering the 20’s. So much happens over a ten year period – for me some significant moments include – Moving house four times including interstate. Meeting my man and we’re now engaged. (Not planned a single thing for the wedding including where and when but we are in no rush ☺️) I had three pregnancies, one miscarriage but birthed two beautiful, healthy babies, the loves of my life. We lost both my father and Shaun’s to cancer. Created and built a start up business from the ground up and launched it. I also learnt a lot of valuable lessons but my top five would be – 1. Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself. 2. Don’t tolerate toxic people in your life or be afraid to let them go. 3. Make time for yourself and your loved ones on a daily basis. 4. Resilience, patience, resolve and determination will get you far. 5. Good health,good friends and your family is everything – do not compromise it for anything. Happy New Year to you all 💫
Megan Gale, la modella e attrice australiana che ha incantato l’Italia per anni oggi ha 44 anni. A darle il successo è stato un vecchio spot della Omnitel, l’ha resa nota in tutta Italia. Da quel momento è stata al centro dell’attenzione con altri spot e film italiani. La sua bellezza l’ha fatta ricordare nel tempo e oggi vive nella sua bella Australia con la sua famiglia. Nel 2011 infatti la bella modella ha sposato il giocatore di football australiano, Shaun Hampson. Dalla loro unione sono poi nati i due figli, River Alan Thomas e Rosie May Dee. La secondogenita è nata dopo un tentativo precedente, finito con un aborto spontaneo che ha scosso molto la modella. Aveva pubblicato un post su Instagram raccontando la vicenda.
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE>>>Manila Nazzaro rivela le intenzioni di Antonella Elia: “Non la biasimo”
La carriera di Megan Gale: il cambiamento dall’Italia all’Australia
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
This week we would’ve seen the Cannes Film Festival well underway on the Côte d’Azur. One of my absolute career highlights was to attend on three occasions and here are my highlights from 2012, 2013 and 2015. Amazing experiences and now more than ever I’m so thankful for the opportunity to have been able to travel and experience other cultures. ♥️✈️🇫🇷
La bella modella australiana è diventata famosa in Italia grazie ai numerosi spot per Omnitel, oggi Vodafone. Megan è stat la protagonista di questi spot dal 1999 al 2005, quando la società telefonica ha interrotto la collaborazione. Per riprenderla nuovamente nel 2008 con uno spot natalizio. Nel 2001 la modella conduce Sanremo insieme a Raffaella Carrà. Sempre nel panorama televisivo italiano l’australiana ha partecipato ad alcuni film. Ricordiamo “Vacanze di natale 2000” di Carlo Vanzina, “Body Guards-Guardie del corpo” di Neri Parenti con Christian De sica e Massimo Boldi, e “Stregati dalla luna”.
TI POTREBBE INTERESSARE ANCHE>>>Federica Pellegrini. Compleanno in grande stile di una campionessa – FOTO
In Australia ha condotto qualche show sul canale tv Nine Network. Megan ha lavorato anche per molti anni come modella sulle passerelle, per poi ritirarsi nel 2008. Nel 2011 è stata testimonial di L’Oréal. Recentemente era stata scelta per interpretare Wonder Woman in Justice League: Mortal di George Miller, ma per vari motivi il film non è più stato realizzato.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Have you entered our giveaway yet? @yourmindfullife have teamed up with my dear friend @teresapalmer and her gorgeous business partner @christianeduigan from @lovewell.earth to put together 2 x beautiful gift packs for two lucky Mamas and their little ones. Head to @yourmindfullife for details on how to enter. 🙏🏼✨❤️
Megan ad oggi conduce una vita molto tranquilla con suo marito e i suoi figli. Pratica lo yoga tutti i giorni perché la fa stare bene e attenua il suo stress. Inoltre la bella modella ha avviato una linea di prodotti per la pelle dei bambini. Con lo scopo di creare una connessione tra genitore e figlio, il marchio si chiama Mindful Life.
Se vuoi essere sempre informato in tempo reale, seguici sulle nostre pagine Facebook,Instagram e Tw