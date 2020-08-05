Megan Gale ha avuto successo in Italia negli anni’90, oggi ha 44 anni ed è ancora meravigliosa

Megan Gale, la modella e attrice australiana che ha incantato l’Italia per anni oggi ha 44 anni. A darle il successo è stato un vecchio spot della Omnitel, l’ha resa nota in tutta Italia. Da quel momento è stata al centro dell’attenzione con altri spot e film italiani. La sua bellezza l’ha fatta ricordare nel tempo e oggi vive nella sua bella Australia con la sua famiglia. Nel 2011 infatti la bella modella ha sposato il giocatore di football australiano, Shaun Hampson. Dalla loro unione sono poi nati i due figli, River Alan Thomas e Rosie May Dee. La secondogenita è nata dopo un tentativo precedente, finito con un aborto spontaneo che ha scosso molto la modella. Aveva pubblicato un post su Instagram raccontando la vicenda.

La carriera di Megan Gale: il cambiamento dall’Italia all’Australia

La bella modella australiana è diventata famosa in Italia grazie ai numerosi spot per Omnitel, oggi Vodafone. Megan è stat la protagonista di questi spot dal 1999 al 2005, quando la società telefonica ha interrotto la collaborazione. Per riprenderla nuovamente nel 2008 con uno spot natalizio. Nel 2001 la modella conduce Sanremo insieme a Raffaella Carrà. Sempre nel panorama televisivo italiano l’australiana ha partecipato ad alcuni film. Ricordiamo “Vacanze di natale 2000” di Carlo Vanzina, “Body Guards-Guardie del corpo” di Neri Parenti con Christian De sica e Massimo Boldi, e “Stregati dalla luna”.

In Australia ha condotto qualche show sul canale tv Nine Network. Megan ha lavorato anche per molti anni come modella sulle passerelle, per poi ritirarsi nel 2008. Nel 2011 è stata testimonial di L’Oréal. Recentemente era stata scelta per interpretare Wonder Woman in Justice League: Mortal di George Miller, ma per vari motivi il film non è più stato realizzato.

Megan ad oggi conduce una vita molto tranquilla con suo marito e i suoi figli. Pratica lo yoga tutti i giorni perché la fa stare bene e attenua il suo stress. Inoltre la bella modella ha avviato una linea di prodotti per la pelle dei bambini. Con lo scopo di creare una connessione tra genitore e figlio, il marchio si chiama Mindful Life.

