Claudia Romani, la modella italiana che vive in Florida ormai da anni su Instagram mostra sempre le sue grazie. E’ veramente uno spettacolo.
View this post on Instagram
#ad Finishing off my last day of this @flattummyco cleanse and hitting my fav patio for some much needed drinks / snacks !! 😍 Summer AIN’T cancelled, and I’m sticking with all my fun plans (in respect of the norms) thanks to this program! Right now they have Mix ‘N Match any 2 teas and get a FREE infuser – don’t miss out on this 🙌
Claudia Romani, influencer italiana che vive negli Stati Uniti ama sempre farsi vedere su Instagram. La donna tifosissima del Milan è entrata nel cuore dei sostenitori del diavolo perche tempo fa si è fatta immortalare in una foto con addosso i colori sociali del club che per una vita è stato in mano a Berlusconi.