Ferrero presenta la Nutella Bianca, la aspettavano tutti da tempo

Di nuovo un famoso prodotto dolciario fa scatenare il web con una novità, la nutella è diventata bianca ma qualcosa non va

Inizia la caccia alla novità della nutella, l’ultima volta erano i biscotti alla nutella ora invece Ferrero ha deciso di mettere in commercio la nutella Bianca? La crema spalmabile non sarà più solo alla nocciola ma ora sarà anche bianca. Sembra fantastica questa novità quasi incredibile e infatti c’è qualcosa che non va. La foto circolata del vasetto nutella con contenuto bianco, l’ha condivisa sul suo profilo un food blogger australiano. In un attimo la foto è diventata virale, nonché un fenomeno mediatico. D’altronde sarebbe una notizia sconvolgente al pari, se non di più, dei biscotti alla nutella.

La Nutella bianca è reale o è un fake?

Circola dunque questa foto della nutella bianca condivisa da questo food blogger, ma dopo poco si svela il segreto. Il blogger spiega che il contenuto del vasetto non è un prodotto originale della Ferrero. Si tratta invece di una creazione di un fan della nutella e follower del blogger, che ha voluto mandargli il suo esperimento per sapere la sua opinione. Buce Super mette subito in chiaro le cose, confermando che l’unica nutella esistente è quella marrone in commercio.

L’influencer segnala poi la pagina del creatore di questo prodotto. Invitando i suoi follower a dare un’occhiata anticipando che troveranno anche la ricetta della finta nutella su profilo Instagram di questa persona. Il nome della pagina è @thesnackcontroller. Il blogger continua descrivendo il gusto e l’odore di questa crema spalmabile. Sostiene che ricorda molto il gusto dei prodotti kinder e che addirittura è meglio. Conclude suggerendo al creatore di produrre un edizione speciale con il suo nome Bruce Super e offrirla a tutti quanti. Chissà se accetterà.

Visto il successo di questa fake news chissà che Ferrero si decida a produrre davvero la nutella bianca. Potrebbe prendere spunto da questa idea, il successo sarà garantito basta vedere la reazione del popolo del web alla notizia. Se fosse vero diventerebbe il prodotto più venduto in assoluto. Staremo a vedere.

