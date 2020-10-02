Ferrero presenta la Nutella Bianca, la aspettavano tutti da tempo

Di nuovo un famoso prodotto dolciario fa scatenare il web con una novità, la nutella è diventata bianca ma qualcosa non va
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
[WHITE NUTELLA] Let’s just take a moment to look at this picture, and appreciate this unicorn of a snack…😍 . This blessed jar was sent to me by @thesnackcontroller – and I need to thank his/her/their beautiful soul for creating this thing of beauty, and sending me one 🙏🏻🙌🏻. . This jar, with that logo so famous, is found on shelves ALL over the world… but alas, it’s always a dark brown colour… milk chocolate flavour. This one has a white – slightly golden – colour, and even look at the toast in the picture, it has a white spread on it! 😮🤩 . Ok, I’m going to be bombarded with messages and DM’s, so let me answer right now – no, this is not a real product, and no, you cannot buy your body’s weight of this product! 😅 . @thesnackcontroller DOES have more posts about it on their page though, and if you read carefully through the descriptions, you might even discover the recipe they used 🤭 . The spread smells like a Kinder dream, and it tastes even better 🤤. It does remind me of one of my ALL-TIME favourite Kinder snacks, the White Schoko-Bons 🥰🥰 It has the familiarity of a Kinder product, with a strong hazelnut influence, and creamy white-milk-chocolate (can that be a thing?! 😅) . You may have seen the video of me eating this in the story… there wasn’t much that was said… just a lot of heavy breathing on my part 🤣🤣. . Ok, starting right this minute though, I’m determined to get @thesnackcontroller to make a special Bruce Super batch of this heavenly delight, and offer it up to the people! 🙌🏻. Show your support in the comments below if you’re down for this! 💪🏻💪🏻🙋🏻♂️
Inizia la caccia alla novità della nutella, l’ultima volta erano i biscotti alla nutella ora invece Ferrero ha deciso di mettere in commercio la nutella Bianca? La crema spalmabile non sarà più solo alla nocciola ma ora sarà anche bianca. Sembra fantastica questa novità quasi incredibile e infatti c’è qualcosa che non va. La foto circolata del vasetto nutella con contenuto bianco, l’ha condivisa sul suo profilo un food blogger australiano. In un attimo la foto è diventata virale, nonché un fenomeno mediatico. D’altronde sarebbe una notizia sconvolgente al pari, se non di più, dei biscotti alla nutella.
POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE>>>Il Paradiso delle Signore. Grandi stravolgimenti: addio a due personaggi
La Nutella bianca è reale o è un fake?
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
For everyone that wanted the white Nutella recipe**, yes this is a recipe***, I got it from @aufstrichqueen_vera who is the Queen of all *hand made* chocolate bar related spreads! It’s white chocolate (Milky Bar is my choice) Kinder White schokobons (Not 100% sure if @brucesuperc still has them, if not hazlenut butter is a good substitute), hazlenut butter and oil such as sunflower or vegetable. Now I dont put heaps of oil or preservatives, so it will harden. Make it to your specifications. So mine was 2 blocks of Milky Bar, a bag of Kinder white Schokobons, both crushed and melted, added the oil from the hazlenut butter, a scoop of the hazlenut butter, some hazlenut syrup if you have if and some regular sunflower oil. Mixed it by tasted and then put it in jars. Mine went hard and weird looking after it sat in the jar (hence no preservatives and not much use of the oil, but I heated it and it comes back good as new). If you want that smooth Nutella consistency add more oil and it will stay like normal Nutella but I’d rather it go hard so it’s that slightly bit thicker when cooled. Then you can pour it on cheesecakes and dip doughnuts in it and just all round pour that on EVERYTHING. My self included hahahahahaah. So go and let me know of your creations! Spread the word! Tag friends. Pour it on each other hahahha love it. 15/10. • • Hand made and found by @aufstrichqueen_vera • #foodie #foodlover #handmade #foodbloggers #fresh #whitenutella #foodbeast #fitnessfreak #fitnessmotivation #nutella #liftheavy #fitnessblog #fitfam #fitness #recipe #blogger #snacklife #iifymgirls #hazelnut #foodblog #snackreview #iifym #ifbb #munchies #cheatmeal #dirty #delicious #cheatday But this is so good dipped, poured, filled… Any questions, ask away! Love to y’all!
Circola dunque questa foto della nutella bianca condivisa da questo food blogger, ma dopo poco si svela il segreto. Il blogger spiega che il contenuto del vasetto non è un prodotto originale della Ferrero. Si tratta invece di una creazione di un fan della nutella e follower del blogger, che ha voluto mandargli il suo esperimento per sapere la sua opinione. Buce Super mette subito in chiaro le cose, confermando che l’unica nutella esistente è quella marrone in commercio.
L’influencer segnala poi la pagina del creatore di questo prodotto. Invitando i suoi follower a dare un’occhiata anticipando che troveranno anche la ricetta della finta nutella su profilo Instagram di questa persona. Il nome della pagina è @thesnackcontroller. Il blogger continua descrivendo il gusto e l’odore di questa crema spalmabile. Sostiene che ricorda molto il gusto dei prodotti kinder e che addirittura è meglio. Conclude suggerendo al creatore di produrre un edizione speciale con il suo nome Bruce Super e offrirla a tutti quanti. Chissà se accetterà.
TI POTREBBE INTERESSARE ANCHE>>>Si chiama Angelica ed è la figlia bellissima della grande conduttrice-FOTO
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
With all the fear and panic that has been sweeping across Australia and the world, I have decided that I’m either going to review things I already have or put my money towards local companies in my area such as @terellabrewing, @moto.bar, @the_good_bar & @theministryofcoldbrew or towards places like @brucesuperc & @sushimonsterpantry & @stormiedscupcakery & @frostingcakeryau when buying snacks so I can try and still put money into the Aussie economy and keep supporting local. I had a box of Krispy Kremes frozen in the freezer and these left over white Nutella’s and thought that seeing this beautiful sight might just make someone’s day. Just one person smile or drool at this. If anyone in my local area need some food/snacks or just some support just reach out. I may sound like an asshole on here sometimes but I try and be the best person I can be in real life. I hope everyone is okay, I hope that things in the next few months get on the up and become more positive.. Lots of love the dick head of a Snack Controller…. ♡ • • Thanks to @terellabrewing @the_good_bar @theministryofcoldbrew @moto.bar @brucesuperc @sushimonsterpantry @stormiedscupcakery @frostingcakeryau • #buylocal #shoplocal #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocal #supportlocal #coldbrew #craftbeer #sushi #snacks #tmcb #local #sunnycoast #sunshinecoast #nutella #hardtimes #supportaussiefarmers #whitenutella #fitnessfreak #strong #strongertogether #support #supporter #muchlove #lucky #gymmotivation #gym #gymtime #liftheavy #cometogether #covid19 I do love you all… ♡ Thanks for supporting me along the way as well.
Visto il successo di questa fake news chissà che Ferrero si decida a produrre davvero la nutella bianca. Potrebbe prendere spunto da questa idea, il successo sarà garantito basta vedere la reazione del popolo del web alla notizia. Se fosse vero diventerebbe il prodotto più venduto in assoluto. Staremo a vedere.
Se vuoi essere sempre informato in tempo reale, seguici sulle nostre pagine Facebook,Instagram e Tw