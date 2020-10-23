Harry Potter, una delle attrici è diventata mamma… per la seconda volta

Così come i loro personaggi, anche gli attori di Harry Potter stanno crescendo. Una delle attrici è appena diventata mamma per la terza volta.
“A te che sei rimasto con Harry fin proprio alla fine” titola la prima pagina di Harry Potter e i doni della morte, settimo ed ultimo volume della saga più amata di tutti i tempi. Una “fine” che non è mai davvero giunta, considerato che, a distanza di oltre 13 anni dalla pubblicazione dell’ultimo libro, i fan continuano ad amare e a seguire la saga (ed i suoi attori) come se fosse ancora in corso. Prova ne sono le centinaia e centinaia di commenti di auguri che nelle ultime ore si sono affollate sotto al post di Jessie Cave (Lavanda Brown). La streghetta che tanti problemi causò a Ron ed Hermione è oggi una donna e proprio ieri ha dato sui social un importante annuncio: date il benvenuto ad Abraham “Bam” Benjamin, il suo terzo figlio!
Jessie Cave, la Lavanda Brown di Harry Potter madre per la terza volta
❤️ Abraham “Bam” Benjamin ❤️ Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken. Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control. We are currently in the neo natal unit but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now. The midwives (Magda & Daisy) and the doctors and neo natal nurses have been amazing (our first one to welcome us into the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting). Thank you for all the cosmic well wishes. 🙏🙏🙏 Thank you to @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms… honestly one of the hardest moments of my life…. hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect ❤️. And BIG LOVE AND RESPECT for all the mothers who’ve experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us. 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 #NHS
“È stata un’esperienza molto diversa dalle mie prime due gravidanze” scrive Jessie Cave sotto ad una foto che la ritrae con il terzogenito tra le braccia. Il bambino è nato questa notte e sembra aver avuto qualche complicazione, perché l’attrice afferma che le è stato portato via subito dopo il parto. Ma niente paura, il bambino dovrebbe tornare a breve dai suoi genitori. “Fortunatamente sarà insieme a noi molto presto” tranquillizza l’attrice. E poi aggiunge: “Sarà tutto perfetto”.
Jessica Cave ha 33 anni e tre figli, ma è ancora la ragazzina che il pubblico ha imparato a conoscere ed amare grazie ad Harry Potter. Quando indossa occhiali e fiocchi colorati e raccoglie i capelli in due lunghe trecce, sembra di rivedere in lei la piccola Lavanda Brown.
