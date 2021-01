Saluti nazisti e croci in fiamme nel piccolo villaggio dell’Australia

Durante l’Australian Day, un gruppo di neonazisti ha seminato il terrore nei dintorni di Halls Gap.

So @RNBreakfast @BreakfastNews #ABCNews shouldn’t we be hearing more of how bad it is for Nazi’s to be able to celebrate openly in Australia?

Why haven’t any right wing terrorist organizations been banned by the LNP?

What is Frydenberg going to DO about his (justified) fears? https://t.co/y9GbYQbQtt

— \dot{u}=\alpha

abla^{2}u (@UNabla) January 28, 2021