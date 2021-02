Coronavirus, l’OMS: inaffidabile la teoria della fuga dal laboratorio

Gli esperti dell’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità stanno raccogliendo dati inediti all’Istituto di virologia di Wuhan.

Here’s the press pack today at Wuhan Institute of Virology from our car. We’re trying to do our best to keep information flowing while being respectful of our hosts here in China & not preempting the work. We see you guys out there & appreciate your attention to this @WHO mission pic.twitter.com/UvV70Uu2Rs

— Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) February 3, 2021