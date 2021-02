Somalia tra il fallimento delle elezioni e il vuoto di potere

Le discussioni sullo svolgimento delle elezioni tra il governo federale e gli stati regionali si sono concluse senza accordo.

Like I have always promised, the interest of our Nation and our people remains my utmost priority. For the Sake of #Somalia, and our Solidarity as a nation, My concession to different Elections proposals seeks to safeguard the future of our great Republic. pic.twitter.com/k06GgKBWsS

— Mohamed Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) February 6, 2021