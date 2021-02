Le forze armate sparano ancora sui manifestanti pacifici, riuniti contro il colpo di Stato effettuato dall’esercito.

The horrible death toll keeps rising in Myanmar today: “At least 18 people were killed during protests, according to the United Nations, with the police in at least one city opening fire on a crowd of hundreds.” https://t.co/T00BOb6eWJ pic.twitter.com/vXXBfdzqlw

— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 28, 2021