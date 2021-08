Dolomiti, celebre youtuber muore precipitando nel vuoto per un video

L’influencer danese è morto all’età di 22 anni, caduto da un’altezza di 200 metri mentre girava un video per Youtube.

Albert Dyrlund was one of the famous youtuber in Denmark.

he died july 28th 2021 after falling down from a 200 ft balcony in Val Gardena in Italy while recording a YouTube video. He was only 22.

i met him once and he was a star!.

my thoughts go to his family and friends💗😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bEftTq7ety

