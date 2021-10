Marea nera riversa sulla California: alto rischio impatto ambientale

La perdita di petrolio vicino a Huntington Beach, a sud-est di Los Angeles, è stata descritta dalle autorità come “disastro ambientale”.

The first birds rescued from the California oil spill are headed to one of 41 organizations that comprise the Oiled Wildlife Care Network.

Those who think they have found an exposed bird can report it to 877-823-6926.

Article ⬇️#DemVoice1 🌎 #wtpEARTH pic.twitter.com/QnRPhl0UOU

— Rogue Citizen One (@RogueCitizenOne) October 4, 2021