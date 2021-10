Atleta keniana Agnes Tirop accoltellata a morte: sospettato il marito

La giovanissima sportiva keniota, punta di diamante dell’atletica leggera, è stata ritrovata senza vita in casa questo mercoledì 13 ottobre.

HEARTBREAKING! 💔💔

Kenyan athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop, who represented Kenya 🇰🇪 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 5000m, has been found dead in her house with stab wounds to her abdomen.

She was just 10 days away from her 26th birthday. Rest in peace Queen! pic.twitter.com/dbqACcTUG6

