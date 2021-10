Tragedia nell’Egeo, naufragio di migranti: morti 4 bambini

Il dramma si è consumato ieri, lo ha riferito questo martedì mattina (26 ottore) la guardia costiera greca.

REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS | A migrant boat has sunk in the Aegean, claiming the lives of four children. The Greek government has announced that its coast guard has rescued 22 people. https://t.co/ORrJ4BgYzF

— Solidarity with OTHERS (@OthersInfo) October 26, 2021