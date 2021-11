Agghiacciante scoperta: quasi 400 cuccioli di Beagle ritrovati senza vita

Almeno 5000 cani beagle in gabbia e altri 360 ​​cuccioli della stessa razza trovati morti. L’indagine PETA rivela l’orrore negli Stati Uniti.

BREAKING: The screams from the puppy with a needle in their head will haunt you.

PETA’s new undercover investigation exposes an Envigo dog factory farm where around 5,000 beagle dogs and puppies are bred and raised for laboratory experiments—we found more than 350 puppies dead. pic.twitter.com/5Y4ln3clCg

