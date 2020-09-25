Selena Gomez in un costume intero azzurro è splendida-FOTO

Selena Gomez in costume da bagno è magnifica, ma la foto nasconde un significato più profondo per la cantante

La cantante e attrice Selena Gomez condivide uno scatto su Instagram che la ritrae in un luogo stupendo immerso nella natura, tra le rocce di una piscina. La Gomez appare in un costume azzurro magnifico, è una visione celestiale. Nella didascalia però scrive che quella foto per lei ha un significato profondo ed importante.

Le parole della cantante: “Quando mi hanno fatto il trapianti di rene mi ricordo che per me era molto difficile fare vedere la mia cicatrice. Non volevo che apparisse nelle foto, così indossavo abiti che la coprissero. Ora, più che mai, mi sento sicura di chi sono e di ciò che ho passato…sono fiera di questo”. La Gomez finisce ringraziando la marca di bikini che le ha dato il costume che indossa, per quello che fa per le donne. Il messaggio del marchio è infatti che ogni corpo è bellissimo.

La malattia di Selena Gomez, oggi ne parla con forza

Selena Gomez anni fa ha attraversato un periodo difficile, ha scoperto di avere la Lupus. Questa malattia è molto pericolosa, poiché colpisce il sistema immunitario e crea un malfunzionamento degli organi. Selena rivela nel 2015 di soffrire di questa malattia, due anni dopo ha subito un trapianto di rene. La popstar ha raccontato la sua esperienza in un post su Instagram, specialmente per ringraziare la sua migliore amica Francia Raisa. Che le ha fatto il dono più bello, le ha donato il suo rene.

Un gesto unico e raro quello fatto dalla sua migliore amica, di cui Selena sarà grata per tutta la vita. La sua malattia purtroppo è molto grave, colpisce il sistema immunitario che invece di proteggere il corpo lo aggredisce creando infiammazioni. In alcuni casi può causare un’insufficienza renale ed è necessario il trapianto, questo è il stato il caso di Selena.

Oggi la cantante convive con la malattia, e lo dovrà fare per tutta la vita perché purtroppo è una malattia cronica. Vuol dire che i sintomi perdureranno nel tempo. Ad oggi non è ancora chiaro come sorga la malattia e quali cure siano efficaci per la popolazione. Ogni caso dev’essere seguito in modo diverso in base al paziente.

