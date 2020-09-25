Selena Gomez in un costume intero azzurro è splendida-FOTO

Selena Gomez in costume da bagno è magnifica, ma la foto nasconde un significato più profondo per la cantante
When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that. T – Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.
La cantante e attrice Selena Gomez condivide uno scatto su Instagram che la ritrae in un luogo stupendo immerso nella natura, tra le rocce di una piscina. La Gomez appare in un costume azzurro magnifico, è una visione celestiale. Nella didascalia però scrive che quella foto per lei ha un significato profondo ed importante.
Le parole della cantante: “Quando mi hanno fatto il trapianti di rene mi ricordo che per me era molto difficile fare vedere la mia cicatrice. Non volevo che apparisse nelle foto, così indossavo abiti che la coprissero. Ora, più che mai, mi sento sicura di chi sono e di ciò che ho passato…sono fiera di questo”. La Gomez finisce ringraziando la marca di bikini che le ha dato il costume che indossa, per quello che fa per le donne. Il messaggio del marchio è infatti che ogni corpo è bellissimo.
La malattia di Selena Gomez, oggi ne parla con forza
And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful. You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1
Selena Gomez anni fa ha attraversato un periodo difficile, ha scoperto di avere la Lupus. Questa malattia è molto pericolosa, poiché colpisce il sistema immunitario e crea un malfunzionamento degli organi. Selena rivela nel 2015 di soffrire di questa malattia, due anni dopo ha subito un trapianto di rene. La popstar ha raccontato la sua esperienza in un post su Instagram, specialmente per ringraziare la sua migliore amica Francia Raisa. Che le ha fatto il dono più bello, le ha donato il suo rene.
Un gesto unico e raro quello fatto dalla sua migliore amica, di cui Selena sarà grata per tutta la vita. La sua malattia purtroppo è molto grave, colpisce il sistema immunitario che invece di proteggere il corpo lo aggredisce creando infiammazioni. In alcuni casi può causare un’insufficienza renale ed è necessario il trapianto, questo è il stato il caso di Selena.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Oggi la cantante convive con la malattia, e lo dovrà fare per tutta la vita perché purtroppo è una malattia cronica. Vuol dire che i sintomi perdureranno nel tempo. Ad oggi non è ancora chiaro come sorga la malattia e quali cure siano efficaci per la popolazione. Ogni caso dev’essere seguito in modo diverso in base al paziente.
