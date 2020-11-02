Royal Family nel panico, Principe William colpito dal Covid

Il principe William ha contratto il Coronavirus in aprile, ma lo ha tenuto segreto per “non allarmare la nazione”
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
📎On October 28, Keith and William presented the Pride of Britain Award to NHS workers on behalf of the nation. The Dukes thank the NHS workers for “going well beyond the call of duty” during the pandemic. They also supported TV presenter Kate Garraway, her husband Derek is seriously ill after contracting Covid-19. The presentation was filmed for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020, and will air on Sunday, November 1st. William said: “We cannot thank you enough. On behalf of the nation, Catherine and I are honored to present this special honor to an army of dedicated NHS staff. Hundreds of NHS employees have died from the coronavirus and many more have been infected. The devastating impact of the pandemic reminded us of how much we owe the thousands of NHS workers who have gone far beyond the call of duty this year. They have worked tirelessly, with humility and compassion, in the most difficult circumstances, risking their own lives to help others. ” Keith said she and William were inspired by the NHS workers’ stories of bravery and dedication during the pandemic. “Many have been forced to leave their families for weeks in a row. Their hard work is still going on and we are indebted to them.” Kate asked them, “What was your biggest challenge?” Gelder, a porter at Barnett Hospital, replied, “In the beginning, we had many deaths. I remember we had 10 of them in one hour.” His colleague Martha said: “We supported them, held their hands and were with them to the end. We never leave patients to die alone.” . . . #katemiddleton#katemiddelton#katemiddletonstyle#katemiddletondress#katemiddletonofcambridge#katemiddletonlook#princessdiana#princesscharlotte#royalfamily#royal#cambridge#cambridgelife#princewilliam#princewilliamdukeofcambridge#кейтмиддлтон#кейтмидлтонбан
Il principe William colpito dal Covid in maniera grave: “Ha lottato per respirare. Famiglia reale in preda al panico”. Pochi minuti fa, il Mirror ha condiviso un’ultima ora sul primogenito della Famiglia Reale inglese. Secondo quanto riportato dal sito britannico, il marito di Kate Middleton è stato colpito dal Covid lo scorso aprile ed è stato curato segretamente dai medici di palazzo.
LEGGI ANCHE -> Ristorante pieno per protesta. Ai tavoli anche noto infettivologo
Come riporta Leggo.it, William non avrebbe diffuso la notizia del suo contagio per non allarmare i sudditi, dopo la battaglia affrontata sia dal padre Carlo che del primo ministro Boris Johnson. Il duca di Cambridge ha seguito le linee guida del governo auto isolandosi a casa, è stato curato da medici di palazzo, ma ha mantenuto segreta la sua diagnosi perché non voleva causare allarme inutile.
Una fonte ha detto al Sun: “William è stato colpito abbastanza duramente dal virus, lo ha davvero colpito per sei. A un certo punto stava lottando per respirare, quindi ovviamente tutti intorno a lui erano piuttosto in preda al panico. Dopo aver visto i medici ed essere risultato positivo (il che è stato ovviamente uno choc dato quanto fosse in forma e in salute) William ha voluto che tutto rimanesse come al solito”.
Lutto per la Regina Elisabetta, è morta una cara amica