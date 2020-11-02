Royal Family nel panico, Principe William colpito dal Covid

Il principe William ha contratto il Coronavirus in aprile, ma lo ha tenuto segreto per “non allarmare la nazione”

Il principe William colpito dal Covid in maniera grave: “Ha lottato per respirare. Famiglia reale in preda al panico”. Pochi minuti fa, il Mirror ha condiviso un’ultima ora sul primogenito della Famiglia Reale inglese. Secondo quanto riportato dal sito britannico, il marito di Kate Middleton è stato colpito dal Covid lo scorso aprile ed è stato curato segretamente dai medici di palazzo.

Come riporta Leggo.it, William non avrebbe diffuso la notizia del suo contagio per non allarmare i sudditi, dopo la battaglia affrontata sia dal padre Carlo che del primo ministro Boris Johnson. Il duca di Cambridge ha seguito le linee guida del governo auto isolandosi a casa, è stato curato da medici di palazzo, ma ha mantenuto segreta la sua diagnosi perché non voleva causare allarme inutile.

Una fonte ha detto al Sun: “William è stato colpito abbastanza duramente dal virus, lo ha davvero colpito per sei. A un certo punto stava lottando per respirare, quindi ovviamente tutti intorno a lui erano piuttosto in preda al panico. Dopo aver visto i medici ed essere risultato positivo (il che è stato ovviamente uno choc dato quanto fosse in forma e in salute) William ha voluto che tutto rimanesse come al solito”.

