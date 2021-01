Più di 2.800 arresti da parte della polizia in Russia questo sabato, durante le proteste dei sostenitori di Navalny.

Huge police presence here in Moscow at #navalnyprotests. But despite the fact that hundreds have been arrested, demonstrators seem to keep moving to a new spot. They’re calling for #Navalny to be freed and chanting “We are the power here!” – determined in the face of riot police pic.twitter.com/CNuC0sZkhU

— Emily Sherwin (@EmilyCSherwin) January 23, 2021