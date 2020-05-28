Kasia Smutniak, triste e sconsolata: ma cosa è successo? – FOTO

Kasia Smutniak, bella modella e attrice polacca ha da poco postato una foto dove è è sempre stupenda, ma trieste. Cosa è successo?

Kasia Smutniak, bella modella e attrice polacca ha da poco postato una foto dove è è sempre stupenda, ma trieste. Cosa è successo? Non si sa. Nessuna descrizione al post , ma sono stati tanti i commenti di approvazione per lei, come sempre. Cosi dolce e bella. Un suo follower ha scritto: “Il bianco e nero esalta la tua indiscutibile bellezza risaltando una femminilità spesso nascosta dal tuo modo di essere …complimenti 🌹. “

La grande attrice italiana arriva dall’esperienza di Diavoli, il grande successo di Sky.

POTREBBE INTERESSARTI ANCHE—>Emma Marrone, scollatura sbarazzina e capelli bagnati: un incanto – FOTO

Kasia Smutniak un omaggio a Patrick Galen Dempsey

E in un post della settimana scorsa settimana ho voluto omaggiare Patrick Galen Dempsey attore statunitense di origini irlandesi. Un post dedicato ad una scena insieme: “La prima scena che abbiamo girato con Patrick è stata una delle più difficili ed emozionanti. In una location da togliere il fiato, sulla spiaggia, nel sud del Inghilterra. Difficile, perché molto intima, e poi le prime scene sono sempre quelle più delicate. Non c’era un grande dialogo, ma dovevamo pescare dentro di noi delle emozioni intime, che solo noi conoscevamo . Mi ha colpito molto la sua sensibilità. Come se mi avesse lasciato lo spazio per arrivare lì dove non è semplice andare. Guardavamo il mare. C’era un silenzio incredibile e si sentivano solo delle piccole onde e qualche risata dei bambini in lontananza. I’m tempo si è fermato per un po’. Terminata la scena, ci siamo guardati quasi con imbarazzo . Avevamo capito che lavorare così sarebbe stato bello e emozionante. E che, da adesso in poi, tutto sarebbe stato più semplice, istintivo. E così è stato.

The first scene we shot with Patrick was one of the most difficult and exciting. In a breathtaking location, on the beach, in the south of England. Difficult, because very intimate, and then the first scenes are always the most delicate. There was no much dialogue, but we had to fish within ourselves for intimate emotions, which only we knew. I was very impressed by his sensitivity. As if he had left me the space to get there where it is not easy to go. We looked at the sea. There was an incredible silence and only small waves and some laughter from children in the distance could be heard. Time has stopped for a while. After the scene, we looked at each other almost with embarrassment. We understood that working like this would be beautiful and exciting. And that, from now on, everything would have been simpler, instinctive. And so it was.

#Diavoli #Devils @patrickdempsey @skyatlanticit @nowtvit”

Se vuoi essere sempre informato in tempo reale , seguici anche su sulle nostre pagine Facebook, Instagram e Twitter

Una grande esperienza quella di Diavoli, con Alessandro Borghi, attore italiano che ha riscontrato insieme a Kasia Smutniak un grande successo nella serie Sky.