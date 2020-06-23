Dawson’s Creek, lutto per James Van Der Beek: “Ho perso mio figlio”

View this post on Instagram

So… what’s more obnoxious than celebrities posting glamorous shots of their home? Posting it during quarantine 🤗. This was a pre-pandemic shoot, obviously, but I still wanted to highlight the work of @fragmentsidentity and thank Tammy and her husband for the care and love they showed us while dialing in our home during a crazy point in our lives. And I wanted to remind myself what my house looked like way back when it was clean. #Repost @archdigest ・・・ In the weeks leading up to the pandemic lockdown, designer Tammy Price of @fragmentsidentity was busy putting the finishing touches on the home of actor and writer James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames), his wife, Kimberly (@vanderkimberly), and their brood of five children. Little did they know how utterly invaluable a cozy, hyperfunctional, and blissfully serene home would be in the days and months ahead. “We never really had the time to focus on designing the house properly before. We just kept having kids and working,” says James. “Our home was a crazy jumble of pieces from different places we’d lived in before, all commingling, but not very happily; I called it the Island of Misfit Furniture,” he quips. Photo by @jennapeffley; text by @mayer.rus