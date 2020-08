L’omaggio dei Muse alla fan italiana: “Siamo sconvolti”

View this post on Instagram

We are devastated to learn of the passing of one of our biggest fans Bianca Bonzi. Bianca was at almost all of our European shows and would sleep out to be sure she got a place on the barrier. We looked forward to seeing her bright pink wig in the sea of people, always so happy and singing along. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bianca’s family, and to all the lives she touched. RIP Bianca you will be missed. Matt, Dom & Chris