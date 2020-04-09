Il rapporto John Lennon Yoko Ono è sempre stato profondo, e non c’era bisogno che i due si dicessero le cose per capirle. Lo confessa lei stessa.
A distanza di tanti anni, Yoko Ono torna a parlare del suo John Lennon. Il famosissimo membro dei Beatles fu assassinato l’8 dicembre 1980 da un maniaco. E lei è la sua controversa compagna giapponese, da tanti additata come responsabile della rottura di quella che resta per molti la più celebre band musicale della storia. La Ono ha rilasciato una intervista in esclusiva al quotidiano ‘Daily Beast’, nel quale ha svelato dei retroscena finora soltanto ‘sospettati’ ma che adesso lei stessa in persona conferma. La moglie del leggendario vocalist afferma che a suo marito piacevano anche gli uomini. Ma non ha mai fatto niente di concreto con alcun maschio.
50 years ago, John and I had the idea to do the “WAR IS OVER! (If you want it)” campaign. The experience and the memory of war was deeply imbedded in both our minds, and had become the springboard for our efforts to speak out for world peace. We did the “Bed-In for Peace”, unaware of the fact that we made our beds then, for life. Pairs of Acorns were sent to all heads of States of the world, asking them to be planted for Peace. “WAR IS OVER! (If you want it)” billboards were placed in main cities of several countries. We announced the birth of a Nutopian nation: a conceptual country anybody could join and be the ambassador of. Our white flag, and ordinary bed-sheet, symbolized a surrendering to Peace. “Give Peace A Chance” was our chant. “Imagine” was our anthem and a song of prayer. “Imagine all the people living life in peace.” This was a song asking people to imagine, to visualize, and realize our future. It was especially important that it was asking people to use the power of their own minds to make things happen. The days of one hero building a castle for all of us are over. Our world is getting too complex for that. Now we need each of us to be a hero. The human race realized its dreams and innermost desires by wishing together. Sometimes, we got sidetracked and listened to destructive powers within us. When you read the history of the last century, you wonder how we ever survived its violent events. We did. And I am sure we will. They say the darkest hour is just before the dawn. The road to Peace has been longer than John and I hoped it would be, but sitting here today as I write this, I can still see it waiting for us just over the horizon. Waiting for us to realize it’s already there. love, yoko Photo © Frank Barratt/Getty
John Lennon Yoko Ono, lei rivela: “A mio marito piacevano anche gli uomini”
This is John’s room in Menlove Avenue. I feel John here with me…I love you John. yoko
“Sono convinta che a lui sarebbe piaciuto, ma era troppo inibito per manifestare questo suo desiderio. Forse non ha mai trovato qualcuno in grado di attrarlo davvero, perché lui guardava soprattutto alla mente e poi all’aspetto fisico”. Anche Brian Epstein, agente di John Lennon ed a sua volta omosessuale, ha fatto delle dichiarazioni in merito a questo argomento in passato. Lennon venne assassinato a New York la notte dell’8 dicembre 1980. Il giovane Mark David Chapman, 25 anni, lo fermò per un autografo.
Poi lo attese per diverse ore sotto casa sua, ed a quel punto estrasse una pistola e gli esplose contro 5 colpi. Di questi, quattro colpirono il cantante, che sarebbe morto di lì a 25 minuti per l’estrema gravità delle ferite riscontrate. Ad oggi Chapman è ancora in carcere.