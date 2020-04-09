Il rapporto John Lennon Yoko Ono è sempre stato profondo, e non c’era bisogno che i due si dicessero le cose per capirle. Lo confessa lei stessa.

A distanza di tanti anni, Yoko Ono torna a parlare del suo John Lennon. Il famosissimo membro dei Beatles fu assassinato l’8 dicembre 1980 da un maniaco. E lei è la sua controversa compagna giapponese, da tanti additata come responsabile della rottura di quella che resta per molti la più celebre band musicale della storia. La Ono ha rilasciato una intervista in esclusiva al quotidiano ‘Daily Beast’, nel quale ha svelato dei retroscena finora soltanto ‘sospettati’ ma che adesso lei stessa in persona conferma. La moglie del leggendario vocalist afferma che a suo marito piacevano anche gli uomini. Ma non ha mai fatto niente di concreto con alcun maschio.

John Lennon Yoko Ono, lei rivela: “A mio marito piacevano anche gli uomini”

“Sono convinta che a lui sarebbe piaciuto, ma era troppo inibito per manifestare questo suo desiderio. Forse non ha mai trovato qualcuno in grado di attrarlo davvero, perché lui guardava soprattutto alla mente e poi all’aspetto fisico”. Anche Brian Epstein, agente di John Lennon ed a sua volta omosessuale, ha fatto delle dichiarazioni in merito a questo argomento in passato. Lennon venne assassinato a New York la notte dell’8 dicembre 1980. Il giovane Mark David Chapman, 25 anni, lo fermò per un autografo.

Poi lo attese per diverse ore sotto casa sua, ed a quel punto estrasse una pistola e gli esplose contro 5 colpi. Di questi, quattro colpirono il cantante, che sarebbe morto di lì a 25 minuti per l’estrema gravità delle ferite riscontrate. Ad oggi Chapman è ancora in carcere.