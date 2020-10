L’album di Paul McCartney scritto durante il lockdown: la data ufficiale d’uscita

View this post on Instagram

Paul plays a 5 piece Ludwig drum kit on new album #McCartneyIII, plus a Black Beauty snare, DW piccolo snare and selection of Zildjian cymbals 🥁⁣ ⁣ 📷 Photograph by @marymccartney⁣ ⁣ #McCartneyIII is out December 11 2020 🎲