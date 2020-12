L’esplosione di Illingworth: 3 persone portate d’urgenza in ospedale

3 persone sono state portate d’urgenza in ospedale a seguito dell’esplosione in una casa nel West Yorkshire.

UPDATE: Incident at Green Ln, #Illingworth

The fire has been extinguished & firefighters on the scene are making the area safe. Crews are working with partner agencies including @WestYorksPolice @Calderdale, utility companies & @H_S_E

Investigations into the cause continue pic.twitter.com/3EMs9A2Cqc

— West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) December 5, 2020