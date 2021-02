Nuovo massacro nel Congo: oltre 13 morti nell’ultimo attacco

Ancora violenza nella Repubblica Democratica del Congo, dove hanno perso la vita l’ambasciatore Luca Attanasio e il carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci.

At least 13 people have been killed in two attacks in the violence-hit eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, a notorious militia called the Allied Democratic Forces was blamed for the attacks.#VoiceOfNations pic.twitter.com/qZtSrrkeU7

