Il conducente del veicolo si è scontrato con la sua auto contro una barricata in Constitution Avenue. La sparatoria.

A US Capitol Police officer has died and another injured after a vehicular attack on US Capitol grounds, acting Chief Yogananda Pittman says.

“I just ask that the public continue to keep US Capitol Police and their families in your prayers.” https://t.co/SErGScz06G pic.twitter.com/ks9cXhYMgZ

— CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2021