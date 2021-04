Adam Toledo era scomparso da casa alcuni giorni fa. La mattina dello scorso lunedì (29 marzo) un agente lo ha ucciso dopo averlo inseguito.

Adam Toledo was 13 when he was fatally shot by a police officer in Chicago. Now, after initially withholding video from body cameras worn by the officers involved, an independent oversight agency said it plans to release the video. https://t.co/flx67a77TZ

— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 5, 2021