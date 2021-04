I militari sono stati giudicati colpevoli di “alto tradimento in collaborazione con il nemico.” L’esecuzione decisa da Riad.

#UPDATE The soldiers were found guilty of

“the crime of high treason in cooperation

with the enemy” in a way that threatens the

kingdom and its military interests, the

ministry said in a statement published by the

official Saudi Press Agency

pic.twitter.com/cV8gGQiCF1

— Markets Today (@marketstodays) April 10, 2021