Parla la meravigliosa Naomi Campbell, e lo fa ricordando un episodio molto divertente che risale a metà anni ’90. “Fu Lady Diana a pensare a tutto”.
A distanza di tanti anni Naomi Campbell racconta uno scherzo ordito ai danni del principe William, il figlio di Carlo e di Lady Diana nonché nipote della Regina Elisabetta.
Ad orchestrare il tutto fu proprio sua madre, come racconta la bellissima top model, oggi 49enne e sempre bellissima come allora. “Era il 1995 e Diana chiamò me ed altre super modelle a Kensington Palace. Allora William era un adolescente, aveva solamente 13 anni. Si ritrovò me ed altre bellissime modelle davanti agli occhi, tutte insieme. E divenne rosso dall’imbarazzo, inciampando anche dalle scale”.
Naomi Campbell, che scherzo all’adolescente William
Il tutto avvenne per festeggiare il compleanno dell’allora giovanissimo William. E Naomi Campbell svela anche i nomi delle altre bellissime che erano con lei nella residenza dei reali d’Inghilterra. C’erano Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington e non solo. La rivelazione ha avuto luogo nel corso di una sessione in chat con l’amica Cindy Crawford. Anche quest’ultima dice di avere incontrato un giovanissimo William. Ma fu nel 1998, dopo quell’episodio.
“Anche in quella circostanza arrossì”. Il giovane aveva i muri della sua cameretta con i poster di tutte quelle top model. Incontrarle tutte lì in un sol colpo, in casa sua, dal vivo, fu molto più di un sogno che si realizzava.